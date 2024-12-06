MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,732,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 901,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 164,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Scott T. Crawley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $87,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,067.49. This represents a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 4,068 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $122,080.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,266.52. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $335,429. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

