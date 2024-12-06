MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,656,336.70. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980 in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CHH opened at $149.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $153.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

