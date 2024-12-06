American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 181.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $3,317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $4,777,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AHR opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -60.08. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.