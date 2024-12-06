SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,166 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $64.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

