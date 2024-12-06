MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,320 shares of company stock valued at $246,810,683. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $379.07 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $397.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.84.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

