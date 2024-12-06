MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 87.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,278,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,680 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,666,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after purchasing an additional 322,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after buying an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after buying an additional 163,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

