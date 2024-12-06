Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

