Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.32 Million Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 52.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $786,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 44.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENIC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENIC

About Enel Chile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.