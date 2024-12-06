MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 350,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 205,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 72,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,338,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 606,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -14.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

