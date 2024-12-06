66,135 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,908,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.