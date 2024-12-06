Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 588.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

