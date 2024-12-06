MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,185,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 124.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 111,361 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $14,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,016,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 415,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.51. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

