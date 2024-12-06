Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,791 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,601.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 264,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 311,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. KeyCorp started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.