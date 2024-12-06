MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,274.40. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

