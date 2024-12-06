MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. This trade represents a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

