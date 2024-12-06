MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

