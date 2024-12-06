Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 471.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $116.30.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $725,796.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 22.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.