MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ashland by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $224,585.70. The trade was a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Ashland Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.36%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

