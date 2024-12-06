Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,122 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $41.54 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

