Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,667 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.