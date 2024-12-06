LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 209,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,102,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.81%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

