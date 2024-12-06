Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,714,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,054,000 after buying an additional 526,763 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lear by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,713,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,046,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Lear Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $100.10 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

