Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,428. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,873,700. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,084. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

