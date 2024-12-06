MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,575.73. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EEFT opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

