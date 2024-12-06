MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $56,523.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $1,185,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

