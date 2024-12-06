MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,736,825. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock worth $49,713,872. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Roblox Stock Up 8.1 %
RBLX opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.