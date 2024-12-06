NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $542.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $494.04 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.63.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.21%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

