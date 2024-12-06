Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 165.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of HNI worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 51.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 219.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. HNI’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,708. This trade represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

