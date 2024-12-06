MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 95.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 9,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

