Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 965 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.95. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

