Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 826.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 24.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,626,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $97.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

