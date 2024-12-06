Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UGI by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 788,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after buying an additional 356,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 808,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 84.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 120.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.