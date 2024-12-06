Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,252,000 after buying an additional 111,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $107,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 120,333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 47.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

