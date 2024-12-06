Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HL opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

