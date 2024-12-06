Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $22,501,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,859,000 after buying an additional 568,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 106.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 683,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 351,789 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 9.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,384,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,701,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 272,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.