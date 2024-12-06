Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.63 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

