Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Unitil by 69.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

