31,193 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,207,000 after buying an additional 7,923,926 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,156,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,281,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,072,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,061,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 831,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,007,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,588. The trade was a 15.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.