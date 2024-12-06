Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Impinj by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Impinj Trading Down 7.2 %

PI stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.19. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $313,261.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,174,291.84. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,524.96. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,674 shares of company stock worth $131,623,305. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

