Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $174,054,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after buying an additional 365,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $10,224,000.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of ASO opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

