Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,717 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 182.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $3,101,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 109,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,199.08. The trade was a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

