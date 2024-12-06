Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 35,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 90,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $238.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

