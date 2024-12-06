Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,200 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,156 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 42.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.