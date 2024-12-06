Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,596 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 192.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,889.34. This trade represents a 37.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,505.52. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,091 shares of company stock worth $12,027,697 over the last 90 days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.32 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

