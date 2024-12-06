Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Preferred Bank worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

PFBC opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

