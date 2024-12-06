Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 57.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $14,970,137. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,367.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,126.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,781.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,099.74 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

