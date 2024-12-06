Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 24.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 197,065 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $139,964.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,639.60. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,446,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,172. The trade was a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,724,557 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

