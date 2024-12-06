Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 926 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 224,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 841,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 776,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 582,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

VNOM stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

