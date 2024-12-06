Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of XPEL worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in XPEL by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 247.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,607 shares in the company, valued at $47,143,082.48. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,344. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,789 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.81.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on XPEL

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.