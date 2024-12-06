Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 548,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 487,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

